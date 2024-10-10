Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 224 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the first quarter valued at about $33,644,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the first quarter worth about $2,551,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the first quarter worth about $1,671,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,734,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,495,668,000 after acquiring an additional 753,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,164,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,304,000 after acquiring an additional 226,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on REXR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $47.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.46. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.56 and a 52 week high of $58.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 43.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.93.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.21). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $237.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.4175 dividend. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.21%.

In other news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 30,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $1,483,291.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,475,882.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 30,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $1,483,291.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,475,882.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Laura E. Clark sold 14,185 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $711,377.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

