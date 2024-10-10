Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 858 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 270.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,895,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,833 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $83,046,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 31.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,170,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,984,000 after acquiring an additional 755,493 shares during the period. Carrera Capital Advisors bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,148,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 75.6% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 769,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,585,000 after acquiring an additional 331,096 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:USMV opened at $91.63 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The firm has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.46.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

