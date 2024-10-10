Fulton Bank N.A. Buys New Shares in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 6,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Brown & Brown news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 134,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $14,071,226.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Brown & Brown news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 134,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $14,071,226.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO R. Andrew Watts sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $250,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,872,802.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BRO shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com raised Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Argus assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.83.

NYSE:BRO opened at $105.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $66.73 and a one year high of $106.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.56.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 21.95%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

