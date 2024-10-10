Fulton Bank N.A. Buys Shares of 5,809 Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,809 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORRF. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 227.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Vista Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Hovde Group increased their price objective on Orrstown Financial Services from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Orrstown Financial Services in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

Orrstown Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of ORRF stock opened at $34.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.51 and a 200 day moving average of $29.69. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $36.65.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $50.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 17.26%. As a group, research analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Orrstown Financial Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.46%.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and financial advisory services to retail, commercial, non-profit, and government clients in the United States. It accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

