Fulton Bank N.A. Cuts Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,686,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,951,899,000 after purchasing an additional 170,380 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,549,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $551,586,000 after purchasing an additional 157,763 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,127,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,973,000 after acquiring an additional 45,717 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,965,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,890,000 after acquiring an additional 198,888 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,546,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,941,000 after acquiring an additional 32,591 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EXR shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $172.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.93.

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE EXR opened at $172.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.63. The company has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.86. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $101.19 and a one year high of $184.87.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 144.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.01, for a total value of $499,699.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,815,663.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP William N. Springer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.33, for a total transaction of $350,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,758.27. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.01, for a total value of $499,699.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,815,663.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,970 shares of company stock worth $3,367,307 in the last three months. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Featured Articles

