Fulton Bank N.A. Grows Position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CWEN. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $840,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 29,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 12,405 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 171,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 17,014 shares during the period. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CWEN shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Clearway Energy in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Clearway Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Clearway Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Clearway Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CWEN opened at $27.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.63 and a fifty-two week high of $30.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 42.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.45.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.23). Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $366.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Clearway Energy’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.417 per share. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 251.52%.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.