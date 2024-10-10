Fulton Bank N.A. Grows Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in EQT were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of EQT by 149.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of EQT by 936.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of EQT by 174.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EQT by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler lowered EQT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on EQT from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup upgraded EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on EQT from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.18.

EQT Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $36.55 on Thursday. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $45.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 1.06.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. EQT had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $952.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.65%.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

