Fulton Bank N.A. Grows Stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in UGI were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of UGI by 140.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of UGI by 13.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of UGI by 57.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the second quarter valued at $1,330,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in UGI in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UGI stock opened at $23.91 on Thursday. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.19 and a fifty-two week high of $26.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.14 and a beta of 1.13.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.12. UGI had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -365.84%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

