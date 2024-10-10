Fulton Bank N.A. Has $276,000 Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 49.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,201 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 217.8% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 194,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,371,000 after purchasing an additional 133,186 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $410,000. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 364,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,045,000 after purchasing an additional 18,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,539,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,142,000 after purchasing an additional 61,234 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $66.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.14%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.25.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $576,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 554,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,543,202.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $576,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 554,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,543,202.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 25,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,656,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,822,000.02. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,856 shares of company stock valued at $6,398,604 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

