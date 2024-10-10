Fulton Bank N.A. Has $379,000 Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,006 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 114.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Match Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 52,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Match Group by 19.1% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 63,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the second quarter worth approximately $731,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 17.6% during the second quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 64,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 9,583 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $36.86 on Thursday. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $42.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.53. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 467.66% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $864.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Match Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI raised Match Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Match Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Match Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.34.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

