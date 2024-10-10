Fulton Bank N.A. Has $398,000 Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,609 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of COO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 248.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 305.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 276 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Cooper Companies by 286.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cooper Companies by 75.4% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cooper Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

Cooper Companies Price Performance

Cooper Companies stock opened at $106.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.09. The stock has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.98. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.93 and a 12-month high of $112.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical device company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.30 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cooper Companies

In related news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 114,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.53, for a total value of $12,710,065.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,273 shares in the company, valued at $18,267,624.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cooper Companies news, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 24,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.90, for a total value of $2,625,049.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,422.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Albert G. White III sold 114,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.53, for a total value of $12,710,065.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,273 shares in the company, valued at $18,267,624.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,373 shares of company stock worth $27,637,427 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

