Fulton Bank N.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,044 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 1,320.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 259,648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,013,000 after purchasing an additional 85,588 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 23,340,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,529,146,000 after purchasing an additional 250,256 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $36.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.25. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $29.45 and a 1-year high of $41.29. The company has a market cap of $77.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.50.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.388 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.75%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNQ shares. Desjardins upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

