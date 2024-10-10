Fulton Bank N.A. Increases Stock Position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. nVerses Capital LLC increased its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 633.3% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 33,627.3% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,398 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of DBRG opened at $14.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.20 and a 200 day moving average of $14.32. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.07 and a twelve month high of $20.99.

DigitalBridge Group Dividend Announcement

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). DigitalBridge Group had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 35.10%. The company had revenue of $390.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $18.50 to $17.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.22.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

Featured Articles

