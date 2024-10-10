Fulton Bank N.A. Invests $216,000 in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 905.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,410,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,256 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 503.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,377,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,357,000 after buying an additional 1,149,497 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 228.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,496,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,533,000 after buying an additional 1,040,767 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,776,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,751,000 after acquiring an additional 861,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,337.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 902,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,602,000 after acquiring an additional 839,744 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $196.93 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.23 and a 1-year high of $197.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $192.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.46. The company has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

