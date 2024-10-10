Fulton Bank N.A. Invests $226,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPYG. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $83.79 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $56.78 and a 1 year high of $84.16. The stock has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.81 and its 200-day moving average is $77.47.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

