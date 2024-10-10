Fulton Bank N.A. Lowers Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 10,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 152.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 118,960 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,373,000 after purchasing an additional 71,899 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,816 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,985,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,746,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $308,724,000 after purchasing an additional 64,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 463 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWKS has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Skyworks Solutions to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.18.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $97.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.20. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.06 and a 52-week high of $120.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.24.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.21. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $905.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $950,462.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,793,589.91. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $950,462.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,793,589.91. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total transaction of $198,067.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,888.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,770. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

