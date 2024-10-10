Fulton Bank N.A. Makes New Investment in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,240 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NICE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of NICE by 1,340.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 467,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,217,000 after purchasing an additional 434,789 shares during the period. Scalar Gauge Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NICE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,859,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in shares of NICE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,466,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of NICE by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Capital Management boosted its position in shares of NICE by 5.9% in the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 4,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of NICE from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NICE in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.64.

NICE stock opened at $165.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.91 and its 200 day moving average is $189.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NICE Ltd. has a 52-week low of $149.54 and a 52-week high of $270.73.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $664.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.10 million. NICE had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 14.68%. NICE’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

