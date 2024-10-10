Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 201 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LW. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 357.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 135.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.43 per share, with a total value of $554,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 173,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,610,287.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lamb Weston Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE LW opened at $70.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.29. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.99 and a 52 week high of $111.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.08 and a 200-day moving average of $76.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.75.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on LW shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Lamb Weston from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

