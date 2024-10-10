Fulton Bank N.A. Reduces Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.4% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 942,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,424,000 after purchasing an additional 13,033 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 891,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,217,000 after purchasing an additional 27,429 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 51.2% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 829,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,815,000 after purchasing an additional 280,997 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 8.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 817,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,686,000 after purchasing an additional 65,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 732,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Performance

NYSE:SNA opened at $287.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.23. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $249.84 and a twelve month high of $298.49.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.03%.

Snap-on declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNA. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.95, for a total transaction of $6,493,797.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,138,160.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.74, for a total value of $1,246,804.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,244 shares in the company, valued at $27,663,272.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.95, for a total transaction of $6,493,797.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,138,160.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,804 shares of company stock valued at $8,077,390. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

