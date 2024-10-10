Fulton Bank N.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,731 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NXPI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,921,432 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,201,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,898 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,428,779 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $653,567,000 after purchasing an additional 118,366 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 893.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,332,578 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $535,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,727 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,271,866 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $611,336,000 after purchasing an additional 35,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,818,393 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $489,312,000 after purchasing an additional 173,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Julie Southern purchased 146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $257.54 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,429.38. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,033,002.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NXPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $291.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.47.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXPI stock opened at $238.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $167.21 and a 52-week high of $296.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $240.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.46. The company has a market capitalization of $60.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.49.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.38. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.40%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

