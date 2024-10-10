Fulton Bank N.A. Reduces Stock Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 23.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,848 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVTR. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Avantor by 1,634.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,530,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 8,038,451 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management grew its position in shares of Avantor by 147,220.3% in the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 4,720,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716,940 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,433,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new position in Avantor in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,412,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Avantor by 6.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,927,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,695 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Avantor from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Avantor from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $24.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.46, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.36.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 5.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 3,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $88,336.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,372.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

