Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 271 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,129 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Maximus by 151.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 233,134 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,980,000 after buying an additional 140,481 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 942.9% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 323,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,707,000 after buying an additional 292,300 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 238.9% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 12,763 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 8,997 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 609.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,278 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 12,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Maximus in the 1st quarter worth $491,000. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

MMS stock opened at $90.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.76. Maximus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.81 and a 1 year high of $93.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.85.

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The health services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.

In related news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,363 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.56, for a total transaction of $126,159.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,841.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

