Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 557 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 22.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 855.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,539,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,816,000 after acquiring an additional 18,390,083 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11,793.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,406,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352,369 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,094,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,560 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,150.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,083,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,213,000 after buying an additional 1,990,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $284,337,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
RSP stock opened at $178.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $179.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.12.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
