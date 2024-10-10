Fulton Bank N.A. Takes $214,000 Position in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM)

Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Get Northrim BanCorp alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrim BanCorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ NRIM opened at $67.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.60 million, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.65 and a 1-year high of $74.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.74.

Northrim BanCorp Increases Dividend

Northrim BanCorp ( NASDAQ:NRIM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $46.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.00 million. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 18.41%. Equities analysts predict that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.34%.

Insider Activity at Northrim BanCorp

In related news, Director Joseph Marushack bought 493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.22 per share, for a total transaction of $29,688.46. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,768 shares in the company, valued at $166,688.96. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Northrim BanCorp

(Free Report)

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.