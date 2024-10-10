Fulton Bank N.A. Takes $233,000 Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,116 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 45.1% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 9,553,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971,008 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 27.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,036,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,718,000 after purchasing an additional 864,951 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 36.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,410,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,201,000 after purchasing an additional 376,244 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 822.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,120,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,237,000 after purchasing an additional 998,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 5.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 930,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,438,000 after acquiring an additional 46,268 shares in the last quarter. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance
PHG opened at $32.35 on Thursday. Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $32.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a PE ratio of -33.70, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.70.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
About Koninklijke Philips
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.
