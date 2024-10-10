Fulton Bank N.A. Takes $235,000 Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 5.1% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 34,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments by 54.5% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 6.4% in the first quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Global Payments by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on GPN. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $166,305.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,087.63. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $100.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.98. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.60 and a 52 week high of $141.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.36.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.84%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

