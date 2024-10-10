Fulton Bank N.A. Trims Stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,642 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the second quarter valued at $28,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the second quarter valued at $32,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in GoDaddy by 102.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at GoDaddy

In other news, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total transaction of $63,044.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,620.21. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total value of $63,044.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,620.21. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.48, for a total value of $439,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,084,059.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,744 shares of company stock valued at $4,950,771. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GoDaddy Trading Up 0.7 %

GDDY opened at $161.27 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.12. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.15 and a 12 month high of $167.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.13, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 709.73% and a net margin of 41.12%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded GoDaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.54.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Featured Stories

