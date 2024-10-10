Fulton Bank N.A. Trims Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 14 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,909,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 131,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $161,523,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 70,881 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $87,297,000 after buying an additional 18,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TDG shares. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,524.00 to $1,577.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,625.00 to $1,515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,441.35.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,376.42, for a total transaction of $7,531,770.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,659,098.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,241.60, for a total transaction of $3,724,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,760. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,376.42, for a total value of $7,531,770.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,659,098.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,545 shares of company stock valued at $46,454,828. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,386.96 on Thursday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $811.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1,451.32. The company has a market capitalization of $77.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.02, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,331.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,294.79.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.77 by $1.23. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a net margin of 21.83%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $75.00 dividend. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

