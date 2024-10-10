Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Acquires New Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 542 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Get Target alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Little House Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Target by 23.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 642,340 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $112,686,000 after buying an additional 122,706 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Target by 11.4% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,558 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,618,000 after buying an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the first quarter worth $13,958,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Target by 864.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,613 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after acquiring an additional 51,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on TGT. Citigroup boosted their price target on Target from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Daiwa America raised shares of Target to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Target from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Target from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,173.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,173.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at $48,210,768.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,348 shares of company stock worth $8,290,995. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT stock opened at $154.31 on Thursday. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $105.23 and a 52-week high of $181.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $71.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.60.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.19 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 4.18%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Target’s payout ratio is 50.28%.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.