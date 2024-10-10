Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Acquires New Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 542 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Little House Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Target by 23.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 642,340 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $112,686,000 after buying an additional 122,706 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Target by 11.4% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,558 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,618,000 after buying an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the first quarter worth $13,958,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Target by 864.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,613 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after acquiring an additional 51,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently commented on TGT. Citigroup boosted their price target on Target from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Daiwa America raised shares of Target to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Target from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Target from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.69.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,173.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,173.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at $48,210,768.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,348 shares of company stock worth $8,290,995. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Target Stock Performance
Shares of TGT stock opened at $154.31 on Thursday. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $105.23 and a 52-week high of $181.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $71.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.60.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.19 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 4.18%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.
Target Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Target’s payout ratio is 50.28%.
About Target
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Target
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- 2 Reasons to Jump on Apple Stock Now and 1 Reason to Think Twice
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.