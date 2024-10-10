Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Acquires Shares of 1,000 Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 225.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 39.7% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 96.6% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 643 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $64.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.62. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $52.36 and a 52-week high of $67.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $115.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 14.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

BUD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $68.50 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

