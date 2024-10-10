Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Acquires Shares of 1,000 Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Homestead Advisers Corp bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter valued at $1,227,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $791,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 309.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 13,258 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter worth about $594,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 281.5% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 9,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Up 1.7 %

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $100.15 on Thursday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.77 and a 52 week high of $170.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Activity at Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $256.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.06 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 21.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $669,338.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,892.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on ACLS shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $130.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Axcelis Technologies

About Axcelis Technologies

(Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.