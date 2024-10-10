Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Acquires Shares of 1,500 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of C. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 4.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 67,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Citigroup Stock Up 1.4 %
Citigroup stock opened at $64.12 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $67.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $122.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44.
Citigroup Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 62.75%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.06.
About Citigroup
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.
