Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Acquires Shares of 5,000 Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 667,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,128,000 after purchasing an additional 59,308 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 174.5% during the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 83,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 52,873 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 20.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 290,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 48,907 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,003,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Royce Value Trust by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 384,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,837,000 after acquiring an additional 147,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

RVT stock opened at $15.59 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.89. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th.

In related news, President Christopher D. Clark purchased 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $51,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 36,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,066.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

