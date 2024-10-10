Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Acquires Shares of 6,400 Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HYI. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 163.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 109,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 67,976 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 103.6% in the second quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 71,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 36,527 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 17.4% in the second quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 180,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 26,725 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, MRA Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000.

Shares of NYSE HYI opened at $12.34 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.12 and a 200 day moving average of $11.81. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a one year low of $10.99 and a one year high of $12.44.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

