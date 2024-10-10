Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Buys New Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IP. Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its position in International Paper by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 14,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 317.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 17,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 8,810 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in International Paper by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 279,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,107,000 after acquiring an additional 12,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In other news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $27,756.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,924,508.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 2,440 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $115,412.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,996.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $27,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,508.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,440 shares of company stock valued at $931,502. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Paper Trading Down 0.5 %

IP stock opened at $47.10 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.59 and a 200-day moving average of $43.73. The company has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.12 and a beta of 1.04. International Paper has a twelve month low of $31.76 and a twelve month high of $50.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on International Paper in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.70 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on International Paper from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.21.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

