Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Buys New Shares in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GBTC. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $117,350,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,221,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,030,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,887,000 after acquiring an additional 68,698 shares in the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $32,959,000. Finally, Bracebridge Capital LLC bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth $26,526,000.

GBTC opened at $48.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.39. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 1-year low of $19.82 and a 1-year high of $65.61. The company has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

