Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Buys New Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJJ opened at $122.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.79. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $92.79 and a 1 year high of $124.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

