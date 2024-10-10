Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Buys Shares of 1,627 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vista Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 102,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,423,000 after acquiring an additional 26,177 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 176,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,799 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,169,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $52.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.99. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $39.51 and a 12 month high of $52.98. The company has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

