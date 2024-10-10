Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Buys Shares of 554 iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,303,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 223.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 205,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,131,000 after buying an additional 142,141 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,693,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 198.3% in the 1st quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,752,000 after acquiring an additional 64,260 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth $6,929,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $151.86 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.89 and its 200-day moving average is $137.38.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

