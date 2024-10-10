Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Invests $112,000 in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 42.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 9.1% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 13,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 6.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund stock opened at $16.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.99. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $16.74.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a $0.0897 dividend. This is a positive change from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

