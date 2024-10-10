Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Invests $73,000 in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Rithm Capital by 154.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rithm Capital in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rithm Capital by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Rithm Capital by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RITM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Shares of Rithm Capital stock opened at $10.62 on Thursday. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.87 and a 12 month high of $12.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.20.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Rithm Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.42%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

