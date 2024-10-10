Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Invests $77,000 in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CWB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 291.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $395,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:CWB opened at $76.57 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $64.56 and a 52 week high of $76.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.73.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

