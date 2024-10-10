Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Makes New $46,000 Investment in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVR Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 24,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 4.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in CVR Energy by 47.3% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in CVR Energy by 820.5% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in CVR Energy by 27.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVR Energy Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE CVI opened at $24.29 on Thursday. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $38.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.64. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

CVR Energy Announces Dividend

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on CVR Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $33.75 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $25.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CVI

About CVR Energy

(Free Report)

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.