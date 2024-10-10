Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Makes New $47,000 Investment in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 75 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on VRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $505.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $558.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $431.00 to $425.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $486.95.

VRTX stock opened at $467.97 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $341.90 and a fifty-two week high of $510.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $474.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $456.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.40.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported ($12.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($12.54) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 5,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total transaction of $2,689,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,320,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 3,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $1,888,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 9,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,987,006. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 5,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total value of $2,689,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,320,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,487 shares of company stock valued at $14,657,149 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

