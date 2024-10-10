Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Makes New Investment in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CYBR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 29.3% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 50,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after buying an additional 11,345 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth about $48,605,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 58.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,830,000 after acquiring an additional 12,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,741,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $288.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -450.78 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.37. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $154.76 and a one year high of $294.89.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $224.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.06 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CYBR. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. DA Davidson upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.84.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

