Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Makes New Investment in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the first quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 242.9% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Pure Storage

In related news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $5,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 900,000 shares in the company, valued at $53,550,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Mona Chu sold 25,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $1,258,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,639 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,874.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $5,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,550,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 564,423 shares of company stock worth $30,818,171 in the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Pure Storage from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Pure Storage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.95.

Pure Storage Price Performance

PSTG stock opened at $53.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.89, a P/E/G ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.33 and its 200 day moving average is $56.86. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $70.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $763.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.59 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 4.53%. Research analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

