Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Purchases New Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 183.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:IFF opened at $102.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.66. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.21 and a 1-year high of $105.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.22.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 20.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IFF shares. Citigroup raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.87.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

