Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 5,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWD opened at $189.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.94. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $190.37. The stock has a market cap of $59.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

