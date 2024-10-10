Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Purchases New Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 600 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,941 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 4.2% in the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.00.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $149.35 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.07 and a beta of 1.57. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $148.80 and a 52 week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. Boeing’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

