Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Purchases New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $95,000.

SPHD stock opened at $49.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.64. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $37.19 and a 1 year high of $50.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.12.

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

